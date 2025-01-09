Premia Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last seven days, Premia has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Premia token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Premia has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $1,569.38 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93,324.43 or 0.99900207 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,874.23 or 0.99418276 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Premia launched on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. The Reddit community for Premia is https://reddit.com/r/premiafinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. The official message board for Premia is blog.premia.blue.

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

