PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 138 ($1.71) and last traded at GBX 143 ($1.77), with a volume of 1221521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.73).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.62) price objective on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PRTC

PureTech Health Price Performance

PureTech Health Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.27, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of £342.37 million, a PE ratio of -621.74 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 161.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 162.91.

(Get Free Report)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.