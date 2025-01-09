PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 138 ($1.71) and last traded at GBX 143 ($1.77), with a volume of 1221521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.73).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.62) price objective on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Monday, December 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PRTC
PureTech Health Price Performance
PureTech Health Company Profile
PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PureTech Health
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MercadoLibre: Latin America’s Digital Titan Just Got Cheaper
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Breaking Down Pegasystems, A Wedbush Top AI Pick for 2025
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Shutterstock and Getty: A $3.7 Billion Visual Content Giant
Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.