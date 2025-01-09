Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 9th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE PIM remained flat at $3.28 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,403. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
