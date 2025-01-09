Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PMO)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PMO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 87,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,991. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

