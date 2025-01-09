Qiagen’s (QGEN) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $50.00.

QGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Qiagen Trading Up 0.6 %

Institutional Trading of Qiagen

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $45.23 on Monday. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $39.03 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.86. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.97, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the second quarter worth about $2,103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 396.6% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Qiagen by 34.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

