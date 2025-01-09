QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $156.94 and last traded at $159.08. Approximately 7,726,012 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 7,177,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.52.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen upgraded QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $176.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.25. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total value of $1,665,800.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,383 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,975.97. This trade represents a 23.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,570. This trade represents a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,882 shares of company stock valued at $4,314,649 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

