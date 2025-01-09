Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (CVE:QIS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 84858 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

Quorum Information Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.88. The firm has a market cap of C$70.64 million, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.20.

Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports software products for the automotive market, including Quorum DMS, a dealership management system; Autovance Desk; Menu and MyDeal, a sales desking, menuing, and digital retailing system; DealerMine Service, Sales Customer Relationship Management, and Business Development Centre; Accessible Accessories, a digital retailing platform; and VINN, an automotive marketplace.

