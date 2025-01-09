Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Up 10.5% – Here’s Why

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.83. 174 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

