RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

RBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RB Global from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on RB Global from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on RB Global from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.36.

RB Global stock opened at $90.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. RB Global has a 12 month low of $60.84 and a 12 month high of $99.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.31. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in RB Global by 196.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RB Global in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in RB Global by 533.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

