Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Stock Price Up 5.5% – Still a Buy?

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.68 and last traded at $13.93. 6,306,155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 8,539,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.
Red Cat Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $948.30 million, a P/E ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 1.32.
Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.27). Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 66.19% and a negative net margin of 162.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Red Cat
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Cat
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCAT. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Red Cat in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Red Cat during the third quarter worth about $308,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Red Cat during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Red Cat by 44.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 68,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.
About Red Cat
Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Red Cat
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Moderna Shares Spike on H5N1 News—What’s Next for Investors?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Nebius Group (NBIS): A Small-Cap Backed by NVIDIA
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Natural Gas Demand to Surge: Top 3 Stocks and ETFs to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.