Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Stock Price Up 5.5% – Still a Buy?

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.68 and last traded at $13.93. 6,306,155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 8,539,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

Red Cat Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $948.30 million, a P/E ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Red Cat alerts:

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.27). Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 66.19% and a negative net margin of 162.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Red Cat

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Cat

In other news, Director Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. sold 328,928 shares of Red Cat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $2,726,813.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 681,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,646,086.88. The trade was a 32.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider George Michael Matus sold 112,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $1,036,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 973,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,547.60. The trade was a 10.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,930,441 shares of company stock valued at $21,099,751 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCAT. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Red Cat in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Red Cat during the third quarter worth about $308,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Red Cat during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Red Cat by 44.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 68,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

About Red Cat

(Get Free Report)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.