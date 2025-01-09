Rep. Virginia Foxx Purchases Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Representative Virginia Foxx (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK). In a filing disclosed on January 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Duke Energy stock on December 6th.

Representative Virginia Foxx also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIASP) on 12/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) on 12/6/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) on 12/6/2024.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) on 12/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) on 12/6/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) on 12/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) on 12/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 12/6/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) on 12/6/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) on 12/6/2024.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.30. 3,209,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,107,656. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.49. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $90.09 and a 12-month high of $121.25.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.84%.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,488,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,846,000 after buying an additional 442,302 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,777,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719,398 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,471,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,672,000 after acquiring an additional 40,243 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,290,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,111,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $2,537,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DUK

About Representative Foxx

Virginia Foxx (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2005. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Foxx (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Prior to her election to the U.S. House, Foxx served as a member of the North Carolina State Senate as well as deputy secretary for management for North Carolina. Foxx was born in New York, New York. She earned a B.A. and M.A.C.T. from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, in 1968 and 1972, respectively, and an Ed.D. from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, in 1985. Foxx worked as an instructor at Caldwell Community College in Hudson, NC, and an instructor and assistant dean at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC. She owned a landscape nursery and served as Deputy Secretary for Management at the North Carolina Department of Administration.

About Duke Energy

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.