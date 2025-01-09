Rep. Virginia Foxx Sells Off Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Representative Virginia Foxx (R-North Carolina) recently sold shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET). In a filing disclosed on January 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Energy Transfer stock on December 6th.

Representative Virginia Foxx also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIASP) on 12/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) on 12/6/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) on 12/6/2024.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) on 12/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) on 12/6/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) on 12/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) on 12/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 12/6/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) on 12/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) on 12/6/2024.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $19.71 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.3225 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.85%.

Several brokerages have commented on ET. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Private Client Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 31,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 65.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in Energy Transfer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 102,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Foxx

Virginia Foxx (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2005. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Foxx (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Prior to her election to the U.S. House, Foxx served as a member of the North Carolina State Senate as well as deputy secretary for management for North Carolina. Foxx was born in New York, New York. She earned a B.A. and M.A.C.T. from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, in 1968 and 1972, respectively, and an Ed.D. from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, in 1985. Foxx worked as an instructor at Caldwell Community College in Hudson, NC, and an instructor and assistant dean at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC. She owned a landscape nursery and served as Deputy Secretary for Management at the North Carolina Department of Administration.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

