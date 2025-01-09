Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TDS Q4 Earnings

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDSFree Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Telephone and Data Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $33.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.26. Telephone and Data Systems has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $35.39.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 35.8% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 220,145 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 57,981 shares in the last quarter. 272 Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 117,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 39,976 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 33.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 115,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 28,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 566,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

