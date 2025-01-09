Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%.

Richardson Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of RELL opened at $12.86 on Thursday. Richardson Electronics has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $15.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82. The company has a market capitalization of $184.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.20, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -480.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Richardson Electronics

In other Richardson Electronics news, Director James Benham purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $59,805.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,152.74. This represents a 48.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 32.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

