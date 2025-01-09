Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner Sells 5,876 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $250,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at $250,552.64. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

On Friday, December 20th, Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,876 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $222,817.92.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average is $27.20. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $43.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Robinhood Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Robinhood Markets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 32,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $634,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6,799.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 22,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.