Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Shares Up 14.4% – Here’s Why

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) rose 14.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Approximately 122,046,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 58,214,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).
Rockfire Resources Trading Up 8.1 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.15. The firm has a market cap of £6.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38.
About Rockfire Resources
Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.
