Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Shares Up 13.2% – Time to Buy?

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 13.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 35.06 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 34.40 ($0.43). Approximately 9,515,748 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 8,119,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.40 ($0.38).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 37 ($0.46) price target on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a report on Thursday, September 26th.
Rockhopper Exploration Trading Up 13.2 %
Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile
Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rockhopper Exploration
- What is a Dividend King?
- MercadoLibre: Latin America’s Digital Titan Just Got Cheaper
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Breaking Down Pegasystems, A Wedbush Top AI Pick for 2025
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Shutterstock and Getty: A $3.7 Billion Visual Content Giant
Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.