Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) to Moderate Buy

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Experian to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.
Experian Stock Up 0.4 %
About Experian
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
