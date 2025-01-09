Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Shares Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) was down 20% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 300,477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 674,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Royal Helium Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.25.
Royal Helium Company Profile
Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.
