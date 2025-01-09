Ryan D. Taylor Sells 483,987 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 483,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $36,047,351.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,681,933.04. This trade represents a 73.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

PLTR stock opened at $68.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $155.43 billion, a PE ratio of 341.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.22. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $84.80.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James cut Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,955 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,786,000 after buying an additional 68,945 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 541,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,146,000 after buying an additional 87,062 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 202,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after buying an additional 99,921 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

