Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.69 and last traded at $33.89. 269,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 170,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.11.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNDC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 77,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,085,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hardin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

