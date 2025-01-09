Scotiabank Has Positive Outlook of B2Gold FY2025 Earnings

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B2Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.66.

TSE BTO opened at C$3.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.97. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.18 and a 12 month high of C$4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin acquired 10,153 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,637.03. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -129.41%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

