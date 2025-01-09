Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Trading Down 5.5% – What’s Next?

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.39 ($0.05). 13,133,199 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 8,467,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.65 ($0.06).

Seeing Machines Trading Down 7.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.46. The firm has a market cap of £166.40 million, a P/E ratio of -400.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.98, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Get Seeing Machines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Seeing Machines

In other news, insider Michael Brown sold 159,652,752 shares of Seeing Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06), for a total value of £7,982,637.60 ($9,867,289.99). Also, insider Kate Hill acquired 200,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($12,360.94). Corporate insiders own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.