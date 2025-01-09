Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Sells NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island) recently sold shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA). In a filing disclosed on January 08th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in NVIDIA stock on January 6th.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 12/19/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 12/19/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET) on 11/19/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) on 11/18/2024.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 10/30/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 10/29/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) on 10/29/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) on 10/29/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) on 10/29/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 10/29/2024.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $140.11 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $51.69 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.63.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at $453,802,848.80. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sheldon Whitehouse (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Rhode Island. He assumed office on January 3, 2007. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Whitehouse (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Rhode Island. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Whitehouse previously served as the Rhode Island attorney general from 1999 to 2003. Before that, he was a United States attorney from 1994 to 1998. He was nominated to the position by President Bill Clinton (D). Whitehouse was a superdelegate to the 2016 Democratic National Convention from Rhode Island. He cast his vote for Hillary Clinton. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Whitehouse is an average Democratic member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Democratic Party on the majority of bills.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

