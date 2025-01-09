Sensei Biotherapeutics’ (SNSE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SNSE stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of Sensei Biotherapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Free Report) by 355.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,575 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.18% of Sensei Biotherapeutics worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.

