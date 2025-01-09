Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Stock Price Down 7.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Free Report) were down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 61 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 62.32 ($0.77). Approximately 2,128,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,269,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.60 ($0.84).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.17) target price on shares of Smiths News in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Smiths News Trading Down 10.1 %

Smiths News Increases Dividend

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 62.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 59.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £144.08 million, a PE ratio of 675.22, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.47%. This is a positive change from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Smiths News’s dividend payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

Insider Activity at Smiths News

In other news, insider Deborah Rabey acquired 20,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £13,017.69 ($16,091.09). Also, insider Jonathan Bunting sold 490,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.75), for a total transaction of £299,247.09 ($369,897.52). Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,993,578 shares of company stock valued at $121,608,258. Corporate insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About Smiths News

In 1792 we started delivering the nation’s newspapers. Today, we’re proud to be the UK’s largest wholesaler of newspapers and magazines, serving 24,000 retailers from superstores to corner shops.

Service and efficiency put us at the forefront of our industry and with 55% market share we are the leading player in one of the world’s fastest-moving supply chains.

See Also

