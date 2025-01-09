Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Stock Price Up 50% – What’s Next?

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 50% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 340,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 246,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Southern Empire Resources Stock Up 16.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$2.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.23.

About Southern Empire Resources

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metals and mineral resources in North America. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as Owl Capital Corp. and changed its name to Southern Empire Resources Corp. in March 2018. Southern Empire Resources Corp.

