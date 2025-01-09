Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

Sportradar Group stock opened at $18.56 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 187.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 3,098.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

