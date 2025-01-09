Substratum Market Capitalization Achieves $115,062.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. In the last week, Substratum has traded 31.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $5.82 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00005583 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00019512 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00005130 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00046581 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $5.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

