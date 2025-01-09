Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 2.6% – What’s Next?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.40 and last traded at $35.50. 15,861,903 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 32,230,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Northland Capmk upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 5.1 %

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 1,128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at $607,000. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2.8% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 1,091.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.