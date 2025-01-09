Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) CFO Sells $20,513.97 in Stock

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) CFO Charles O. Williams sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $20,513.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,982 shares in the company, valued at $156,017.34. This represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Surrozen Trading Down 1.1 %

SRZN stock opened at $12.81 on Thursday. Surrozen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97.

Get Surrozen alerts:

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.77) by $2.33. The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Surrozen, Inc. will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surrozen

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Surrozen in the second quarter valued at about $2,080,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surrozen in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Surrozen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Surrozen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on SRZN

About Surrozen

(Get Free Report)

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.