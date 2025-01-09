Syncona (LON:SYNC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Syncona (LON:SYNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 98 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 98 ($1.21), with a volume of 417284 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.20 ($1.24).

Syncona Trading Up 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 104.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 111.64. The company has a market capitalization of £581.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9,120.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Syncona Company Profile

Syncona’s purpose is to invest to extend and enhance human life. We do this by creating, building and scaling companies to deliver transformational treatments to patients in areas of high unmet need. We aim to build and maintain a diversified portfolio of 20-25 globally leading life science businesses, across development stage, modality and therapeutic area, for the benefit of all our stakeholders.

