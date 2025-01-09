Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SYRS. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 10.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Syros Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Nancy A. Simonian sold 134,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total transaction of $36,372.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,088.90. The trade was a 76.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Syros Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exome Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 87.6% in the third quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 298,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 139,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

