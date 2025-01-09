Team (NYSE:TISI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Team Stock Performance

Shares of TISI opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. Team has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $26.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $70.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Team

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Team during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Team by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Team by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

About Team

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

