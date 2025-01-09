Technology Minerals (LON:TM1) Trading Down 6.5% – Here’s Why

Technology Minerals Plc (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). 12,105,166 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 21,613,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

Technology Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Technology Minerals Company Profile

Technology Minerals is developing the UK’s first listed, sustainable circular economy for battery metals, using cutting-edge technology to recycle, recover, and re-use battery technologies for a renewable energy future. The Company currently holds 48.35% of the issued share capital of Recyclus Group Ltd, the UK’s first industrial-scale recycler of both lithium-ion and lead acid batteries.

