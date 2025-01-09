Tellor (TRB) Price Hits $58.24

Tellor (TRB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Tellor token can now be bought for about $58.24 or 0.00062345 BTC on popular exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $153.86 million and $29.13 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tellor has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tellor alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93,324.43 or 0.99900207 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92,874.23 or 0.99418276 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Tellor Token Profile

Tellor’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,713,198 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,641,829 tokens. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tellor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor Tributes (TRB) is a token used within the Tellor decentralized oracle on the Ethereum network, primarily for validator incentives, staking deposits, and dispute fees. Its supply increases over time, managed by the Tellor Core contract. Founded in 2019 in the U.S. by Brenda Loya, Nick Fett, and Michael Zemrose, Tellor aims to ensure system security, create a robust ecosystem, and establish long-term sustainability.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.