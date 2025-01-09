TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

WULF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Canada cut shares of TeraWulf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.64.

Shares of NASDAQ WULF opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TeraWulf by 12.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,183,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,623,000 after acquiring an additional 820,354 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TeraWulf by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,283,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after purchasing an additional 227,186 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,443,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,532,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TeraWulf by 258.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,363,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

