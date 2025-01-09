Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Insider Sells $25,586.51 in Stock

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) insider Emil Kuriakose sold 4,481 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $25,586.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875.99. The trade was a 7.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TERN opened at $5.24 on Thursday. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $445.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of -0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.38.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TERN. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

