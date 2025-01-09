Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Insider Sells $25,586.51 in Stock

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) insider Emil Kuriakose sold 4,481 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $25,586.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875.99. The trade was a 7.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
TERN opened at $5.24 on Thursday. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $445.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of -0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.38.
Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TERN. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.
About Terns Pharmaceuticals
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.
