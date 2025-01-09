Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,140 ($14.09) and last traded at GBX 14.10 ($0.17), with a volume of 853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.95 ($0.17).

Tetragon Financial Stock Up 3.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Tetragon Financial alerts:

Tetragon Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Tetragon Financial’s payout ratio is currently 2,875.82%.

Tetragon Financial Company Profile

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tetragon Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetragon Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.