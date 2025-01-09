The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 161.80 ($2.00) and last traded at GBX 161.80 ($2.00). 634,166 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 492,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164.40 ($2.03).

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 164.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 164.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £807.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2,670.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Get The Global Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. The Global Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,333.33%.

About The Global Smaller Companies Trust

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Global Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Global Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.