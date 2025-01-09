Thomas J. Shaw Buys 18,411 Shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas J. Shaw acquired 18,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $14,360.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,947,978 shares in the company, valued at $11,659,422.84. This trade represents a 0.12 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Retractable Technologies Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of NYSE RVP opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The company has a market cap of $22.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Retractable Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Retractable Technologies stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Retractable Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Featured Articles

