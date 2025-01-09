Tolga Kumova Purchases 1,575,000 Shares of Macro Metals Limited (ASX:M4M) Stock

Macro Metals Limited (ASX:M4M – Get Free Report) insider Tolga Kumova purchased 1,575,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,500.00 ($19,565.22).
Macro Metals Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of iron ore and other mineral properties in Australia and Nigeria. The company holds interest in the Agbaja iron ore and steel project located in Kogi State in the Republic of Nigeria; and interest in the Mogul VMS project located in Western Australia.
