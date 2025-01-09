tomiNet (TOMI) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.98 Million

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. During the last week, tomiNet has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. tomiNet has a market cap of $8.32 million and $3.98 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One tomiNet token can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,713.39 or 0.99222627 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,933.89 or 0.98397298 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

tomiNet’s launch date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 687,120,349 tokens and its circulating supply is 676,396,682 tokens. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/news. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “tomi (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomi has a current supply of 687,120,348.81270384 with 676,396,682.6020205 in circulation. The last known price of tomi is 0.01258287 USD and is down -3.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $3,446,774.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

