Torah Network (VP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $55,407.51

Torah Network (VP) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Torah Network token can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Torah Network has a market capitalization of $55,407.51 and $355.03 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Torah Network has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Torah Network’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. The official message board for Torah Network is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8. The official website for Torah Network is torah.ink/index.html. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 0.00849564 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,443.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

