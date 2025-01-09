TP ICAP Group (OTC:TCAPF) Trading 1.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

TP ICAP Group PLC (OTC:TCAPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45. 505 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

TP ICAP Group Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91.

About TP ICAP Group

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

