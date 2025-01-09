TransDigm Group’s (TDG) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $1,500.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TDG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,452.00.
In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total transaction of $47,519,825.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 567,323 shares in the company, valued at $708,461,615.94. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total transaction of $24,961,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,181,755.06. The trade was a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,525 shares of company stock worth $88,134,141. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 68.8% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
