Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 435 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.
Travis Perkins Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87.
About Travis Perkins
Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.
