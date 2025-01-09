Trio Petroleum Terminates President and COO Positions in Recent Board Decision

Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET) experienced a significant change in its leadership recently, as outlined in a recent 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission. On January 2, 2025, the company announced the termination of both Terrence B. Eschner as President and Steven Rowlee as Chief Operating Officer.

The termination stemmed from the expiration of the employment agreements for Eschner and Rowlee on December 31, 2024. Following the terms of their agreements, the roles of President and COO were formally terminated by the Board of Trio Petroleum on January 2, 2025.

As outlined in the filing, Robin Ross, the Chief Executive Officer of Trio Petroleum Corp., signed off on the report on behalf of the company on January 8, 2025.

This move marks a significant shift in Trio Petroleum’s executive team and raises questions about the future direction of the company. With the departure of key executives, stakeholders will be closely monitoring any subsequent announcements or developments within the organization.

