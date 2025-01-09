Truist Financial Cuts Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Price Target to $21.00

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARDT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut Ardent Health Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of Ardent Health Partners stock opened at $16.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66. Ardent Health Partners has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $20.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardent Health Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ardent Health Partners in the third quarter worth $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Ardent Health Partners during the third quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Ardent Health Partners during the third quarter valued at $229,000.

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

