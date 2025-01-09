Truist Financial Cuts Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Price Target to $15.00

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $12.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $16.41.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $423,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,784.05. This represents a 16.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary Ann E. Moore sold 8,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $129,728.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,960. This trade represents a 5.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 89,739 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 63,581 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 302.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 106,817 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.